BAKU: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a special dinner in Baku in honour of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan, Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, and Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania.

The event took place on the sidelines of the President’s working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is attending the COP29 climate conference.

During the dinner, Sheikh Mohamed and the guests engaged in cordial conversations reflecting the strong relations between the UAE and their respective countries.

Sheikh Mohamed greets Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, during a dinner reception at Mangal restaurant. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Mohamed greets Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, during a dinner reception at Mangal restaurant. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Mohamed attends a dinner reception at Mangal restaurant. Image Credit: UAE Presidential Court

They affirmed their shared commitment to further advancing these ties for mutual benefit and growth, and also discussed the important role of the COP29 climate conference – being hosted in Azerbaijan from 11th to 22nd November – in promoting international climate action.