The NCM has predicted cloudy skies and moderate winds on the weekend

Carry an umbrella with you if you’re venturing outdoors Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Spend time outdoors on Friday, July 12, as weather will be favorable for outdoor activities.

UAE residents can expect overcast skies, especially in the east of the country, near Fujairah, and this cloud cover will be accompanied by moderate winds blowing at a speed of 15km/h to 25km/h.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the relative humidity will increase at night and early morning, Saturday. The relative humidity will be between 60 per cent to 75 percent on Friday.

If you were planning to spend your day outdoors, now is the opportunity, however be mindful of high temperatures during the afternoon, that could be in the mid 40s. The lowest recorded temperature was 19.3 °C.

We advise you to carry an umbrella and sunscreen with you if you’re venturing outdoors during that time. Additionally, drink enough water to stay hydrated.

If you’re going towards the coast then sea conditions will be slight to moderate.

If you don’t have any weekend plans, you can check out our guide on activities to enjoy from July 12 to 13 on our website.