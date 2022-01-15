Dubai: UAE residents are experiencing cloudy skies, light rain and dusty conditions on Saturday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas, especially in the southern and coastal areas.
Light rain hit parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai earlier today.
The NCM has issued a yellow alert due to convective cloud formation over Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
The NCM said that rain will hit parts of the UAE till January 18 with lightning and thunder, as reported earlier by Gulf News.
Strong winds and dusty conditions also prevailed in the UAE, as cloud activity increased on Saturday.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.