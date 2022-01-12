UAE residents will see rain this weekend again Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Get ready for a rainy weekend in the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology has said that UAE residents will see cloudy and rainy weather from Saturday, January 15 till Tuesday, January 18 with clouds decreseaing on Wednesday.

Dusty, cloudy on Saturday

According to the NCM: "[The weather will be] dusty and partly cloudy, gradually becoming cloudy in the afternoon and evening, especially on some eastern and northern regions, islands and the sea, with a chance of rain."

Lightning and thunder on Sunday

The weather bureau forecast added: "The weather will be cloudy over scattered areas of the country, associated with convective clouds, accompanied by rainfall with intervals, lightning and thunder at times, especially over some eastern and northern areas, and extending over some western areas, coast and island."

Thunder and lightning expected at times, from Sunday to Tuesday Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

The NCM regularly monitors convective cloud formation over the UAE for cloud seeding to enhance rainfall over the country.

Clouds amount will gradually decrease on Wednesday with a decrease in temperatures.

Strong winds at times

During this period, moderate to strong winds are expected at times, especially with the formation of convective clouds. This will cause blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility at times.

Moderate to rough seas

It's best to put your weekend beach plans on hold. The sea along the UAE coastline will be moderate to rough, both in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, especially with the formation of convective clouds.