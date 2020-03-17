Dubai: UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is fair to partly cloudy becoming cloudy at times over some eastern areas with gradual increase in temperatures.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times Eastwards with a speed of 15 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 33 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 30 and 33 °C. And, the lowest will be between 19 and 23 °C.