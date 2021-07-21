Dubai: Residents of Al Ain and Abu Dhabi experienced rainy conditions as cloud formation increased in the south of the UAE on Wednesday evening.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers in the Al Ain region and other parts of Abu Dhabi. In some areas, heavy rain was accompanied by strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloud formation increased in the southern part of the UAE and yellow, orange and red alerts were issued due to convective cloud formation.
It rained in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region and earlier showers were reported on Liwa Road.
Rainy conditions are also expected on Thursday and Friday, gradually decreasing over the next week.
Parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai also have strong winds blowing and dusty conditions in exposed areas.
Rough conditions at the sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected. Alerts have been issued due to the rough conditions.