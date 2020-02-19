Mostly sunny day expected with cloud formation in some UAE regions

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

Dubai: It is going to be a mostly sunny day with cloud formation in some parts of the UAE.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy in some regions.

This morning, there was some fog formation, especially in internal parts of Abu Dhabi.

NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations because of the chance of fog formation with poor visibility.

The temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on average. Dubai is currently at 18 °C.

The highest recorded temperature over the country yesterday was 33.6 °C in Abu Dhabi’s Mezaira region at 3pm.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.