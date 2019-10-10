Fog alert till 8:30am. Maximum temperature to be 36-40° C across the country

Cloud cover and rainfall are expected by noon in the northern and eastern areas of the country especially in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, parts of Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Al Ain, and some eastern parts of Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: NCM twitter

Dubai: It might rain in the UAE today (Thursday). In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said it will be mostly sunny but cloudy weather conditions are expected during the day.

Cloud cover and rainfall are expected by noon in the northern and eastern areas of the country especially in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, parts of Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Al Ain, and some eastern parts of Abu Dhabi.

Temperatures across the country are also gradually decreasing. According to the national weather bureau, today the mercury will hit highs close to 36-40°C. In internal areas, the temperature was recorded at a minimum of 24-28° C.

Mist was reported in some parts of the country in the early morning hours today.

The NCM has also said that UAE residents can expect humid weather conditions with a chance of fog across the country till 8:30am. This can cause poor horizontal visibility on roads and drivers are advised to be careful.

Humidity levels will be very high and are forecast to reach 85 per cent in coastal areas, 80 per cent in internal areas and 70 per cent in the mountainous regions.

There will be light to moderate winds blowing at a speed of 18-28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h in internal areas. Winds are expected to cause "rising dust at noon over some exposed areas".

The sea is forecast to be slight to moderately rough along UAE’s coastline.