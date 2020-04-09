The humidity levels to increase during daytime

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

UAE residents can expect humidity levels during daytime and dusty weather today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is hot during daytime and partly cloudy over some areas with some clouds formation eastward and may become convective clouds by afternoon.

We can expect some light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.

The Sea will be moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C.