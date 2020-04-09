UAE residents can expect humidity levels during daytime and dusty weather today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is hot during daytime and partly cloudy over some areas with some clouds formation eastward and may become convective clouds by afternoon.
We can expect some light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand.
The Sea will be moderate becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 37 and 41 °C. And, the lowest will be between 17 and 21 °C.