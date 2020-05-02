Image Credit: Manuel Almario/Gulf News

It is better for UAE residents to stay home today due to inclement weather condition across the emirates.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas, with a chance of lightning and thunder activity.

We can expect some moderate to fresh winds and strong at times causing blowing dust and sand, and reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed of 25 to 35 reaching 50 km per hour.

NCM Image Credit: NCM

The Sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate becoming rough in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 41 °C.