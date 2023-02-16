Dubai: Take necessary precautions as you head out today, particularly if you suffer from allergies, as it’s going to be a dusty day in some parts of the UAE.
According to the NCM, today, the weather in general across most parts of the country will be, 'fair in general and partly cloudy and dusty at times over some areas during the daytime.' Temperatures tend to gradually decrease especially Westward.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 -34°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 8-13°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 25-29°C, and 19-26°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Be careful if you are planning to head to the beach as conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough and slight to moderate at the Oman Sea.