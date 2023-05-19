Driving to work or heading outdoors today? Beware as dusty weather conditions are expected at times in the UAE today according to the Met Office. Strong winds at times are expected to kick up dust, causing low visibility on some roads.
According to the National Center of Meteorology forecast for today, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected in some parts of the country, with a chance of rainfall. Winds will be stronger in the areas where clouds will develop, causing dust storms at times.
"[The weather will be] partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times over some Western and Eastern areas with a probability of rainfall," the NCM forecast said.
While summer is back in the UAE with temperatures crossing 40°C on most days, a slight decrease in temperatures is expected over the next three days, according to the NCM.
"Temperatures tend to decrease over some coastal and internal areas," the forecast said.
Today's minimum temperature was recorded at 21.9°C in Ras Al Khaimah.
Maximum temperatures in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah will be around 33 to 37°C today. The mercury will hit 37 to 41°C in the internal regions and 27 to 32°C in the mountainous areas.
Relative Humidity (RH) is expected to be high today hitting 85 to 95 per cent by evening. Higher level of humidity means a higher discomfort index. This means that outdoor temperatures might feel hotter than the official temperature reading.
The sea will be slight to moderate in Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea, the NCM added.