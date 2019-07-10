According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be looking generally clear

Dusty conditions in Dubai. Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News

Dubai: It’s going to be a windy, dusty day in the UAE and it might be a good idea to stay indoors.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy in some areas.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 37- 40°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 29 – 32 °C throughout the emirates.

Throughout the day, light to moderate amount of winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 16-30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The wind can also cause dust and sand to suspend in the air, so if you are planning to go outdoors, taking necessary precautions and staying covered might be a good idea.