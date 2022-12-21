Dubai: UAE residents woke up to cool weather and temperature as low as 15°C in most parts of the country today. The weather on Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall in some areas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, clouds will be seen at times especially over some "eastern, coastal areas and islands".
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the UAE. Depending on the amount of rain these clouds carry, the NCM dispatches cloud seeding flights to maximise rain in the country.
The UAE is experiencing a gradual drop in temperatures. Don't forget warm clothes, if you are stepping outdoors during the morning hours or after sunset.
The NCM said that the maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country is expected to be between 23 to 28°C. In internal areas, temperature highs will be between 25 to 30°C, and 16 to 21°C in the mountainous regions.
Minimum temperatures in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 15 to 20°C. Temperature lows in the internal parts of country will be between 11 to 16°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature lows will be between 9 to 14°C.
Light to moderate winds and moderate humidity are expected today according to the weather bureau.
"The sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea," the NCM forecast added.