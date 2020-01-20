Relative humidity expected to increase during the night

The UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais is part of the Hajar mountain range. Image Credit: Photo courtesy of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Dubai: UAE residents can expect light rainfall in some parts and an increase in humidity today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates are looking partly cloudy, especially northwards like in Ras Al Khaimah.

It has also been reported that it is currently raining in Jais Mountain.

The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.

Dubai is currently at 18 °C.

The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and early morning tomorrow, Tuesday. Due to the humidity, mist and fog formation is expected and drivers are urged to take precautions.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 25 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.