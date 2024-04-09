Dubai: As the UAE prepared to celebrate Eid, cloudy skies covered most parts of the country. Light sprinkles of rain also fell in some areas.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather alert indicating a chance of scattered showers and cloudy weather on Tuesday evening across the UAE.

According to NCM, light to moderate rains were recorded in various parts of Abu Dhabi, including Ghiyathi, Al Mirfa, and Al Wuhaydah in Abu Dhabi and Al Hiyar in Al Ain, on Tuesday evening.

Residents also reported light drizzles in Dubai Marina and some parts of Fujairah.

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy in general tomorrow, and clouds will continue over scattered areas with a probability of light rainfall, especially Westward.