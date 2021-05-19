UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general with a chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward, with a gradual increase in temperatures.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 35 Km/hr.
You can have a smooth sailing as the sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 38 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 46 °C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 23 °C.