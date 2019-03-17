A child walks under the rain with his mother on the way to school at Dubai Sports City. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Dubai: Rain and thunderstorms hit various parts of the UAE on Sunday as unstable weather is expected to continue until Monday.

Residents quickly took to social networking sites to show the most affected sites in the country, which included the overflowing wadis in Ras Al Khaimah and the mountain region as rain heavily poured across the emirates at around noon.

The Abu Dhabi-based National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported moderate to heavy showers from Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with temperatures dipping to a minimum low of 8°C in the mountain region, while the coastal and internal areas saw cooler temperatures of 16°C and 15°C respectively.

“The weather on Sunday will be hazy and partly cloudy with different intensities of rainfall across scattered areas, with thunder activity at times, especially in the northern and eastern areas,” said the NCM.

Strong southeasterly and northwesterly winds will blow at a speed of 35 – 45 km/h, and may reach up to 60 km/h at times, which will pick up dust and sand and causing poor horizontal visibility to less than 1,200 metres,” according to the daily weather forecast.

The NCM called on drivers to take all precautions and follow the traffic regulations regarding the probability of towering clouds formation that may be associated with rainfall, thunders and strong winds.

On Monday, the NCM expects the unstable weather to continue with an accumulation of clouds over the northern and eastern emirates, bringing in a chance of some rainfall.