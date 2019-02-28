Dubai: Residents in the northern emirates woke up to light rain on Thursday, as weather forecasters expect erratic showers to affect the UAE until next Monday.
In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rain in Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain City, as minimum temperatures ranged from 16-18 °C across the country.
Social media users also posted videos of the rain as motorists in Ras Al Khaimah were pleasantly surprised on their way to work.
The weather forecast for Thursday will be “partly cloudy to cloudy in general with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas, associated with thunder at times especially over the Northern and Eastern areas with an increase in temperatures over some areas”.
Moderate to strong southeasterly to northeasterly winds will cause dust and sand to affect visibility over exposed areas, causing waves to reach up to seven feet high.
The weather for the next two days will be relatively constant, with clouds and thunder storms, before a dramatic drop kicks in.
“There will be a significant drop in temperature on Saturday, with strong northwesterly winds of a speed of 25 to 40 km/h, reaching 60 km/h at times,” said the NCM.
At 8am, temperatures at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah stood at 6.2 °C, while other places like Jebel Mebreh, Jebel Yanas, and Jebel Al Heben saw temperatures of 9.6 °C, 14.8 °C and 16.3 °C, respectively.