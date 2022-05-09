Dubai: UAE residents are expected to experience a significant drop in temperatures and dusty skies on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny, getting hazy during the daytime.
Temperatures are expected to drop significantly, according to the NCM. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting to 41°C.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf are expected to be “rough to very rough”, the NCM has warned residents. The Oman Sea is also expected to be moderately calm to rough.