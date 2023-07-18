Dubai: Don't forget your sunscreens and umbrellas if you are heading outdoors, the weather will be sunny and hot today in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, maybe convective by afternoon eastward. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 45 and 49°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 41 to 47°C in the coastal areas and islands and 31 to 37°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 27.4°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 12am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 48.9°C Mezaira in Al Dhafra region at 3.15pm.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 60-80 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times in the Southeast to Northwest direction with a speed 10 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman sea.