Workers are seen at Rolla Square in Sharjah early in the morning [Illustrative image] Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Early mornings in the UAE over the next two days are expected to be cold with temperatures rising during the day, the weather bureau said.

The UAE will have mostly sunny weather from Monday until Wednesday, with maximum temperatures peaking at 26C to 27C in Dubai and Sharjah and humidity levels reaching 100 per cent in Abu Dhabi.

Residents will experience fair to partly cloudy skies, hazy at times, on Monday and Tuesday. Mean minimum temperature in Dubai will be 18C while Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will experience minimum temperatures of 15C to 16C. This will drop to 11C in Dubai on Tuesday while falling to 12C in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

During the day, however, a gradual rise in maximum temperature is expected, from 23C to 24C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah on Monday, and touching highs of 26C to 27C on Tuesday.

North-westerly winds have been forecast as moderate to fresh at times on both days.

On Wednesday, the UAE will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies at night, and hazy conditions during the daytime.