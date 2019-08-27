Temperatures will be between 40-45°C across the emirates

Dubai: Humid conditions are expected on Tuesday, August 27.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), humidity levels will increase and this can lead to fog and mist formation over some parts of the country, especially in the morning.

If you’re driving then take precautions and avoid speeding in such conditions.

The relative humidity will be between 70 per cent to 85 per cent, and this might continue till evening.

The NCM has issues a yellow warning for residents in the internal parts of Abu Dhabi and towards the east in Fujairah of fog formation.

Generally, strong winds will also be blowing in some parts at a speed of 18km/h to 28km/h.

Temperatures will be between 40-45°C across the emirates.