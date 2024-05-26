Dubai: Motorists driving on Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads should be extra cautious today. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 8.30am.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.

Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to fog, the alert further warned.

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, with a gradual increase in temperatures. It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 36°C over the mountains.

We can expect light to moderate winds freshening at times in the Northwest to Northeast direction at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 30km/hr.