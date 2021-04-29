UAE residents will see cloudy skies with chances of rain in some parts of the country. The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology warned of “rainy clouds” over eastern parts of the country, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Al Ain.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), weather will be “Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, accompanied with some convective clouds over some areas, associated with rainfall and a decrease in temperatures”.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 20.8 °C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 05:15 am.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 37 -42°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 20-25°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-40°C, and 23-29°C in the mountainous regions.
Also, the NCM cautioned motorists about reduced visibility on the roads. “Fresh winds, reaching 45 km/h at times will cause blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility at times”, said NCM’s weather forecast.
Humidity will be moderate at 45-65 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.