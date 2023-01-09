Dubai: UAE residents woke up to a cold Monday morning after temperatures across the UAE saw a significant dip this weekend. Early morning temperatatures were recorded around 16 to 19°C across most parts of the country.
The Met office recorded today's lowest temperate in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, where the mercury dipped to 6°C at 2am.
However, the National Center of Meteorology said that a fluctuation in temperatures is expected this week, with temperatures seeing a gradual increase on Tuesday, followed by another dip on Wednesday.
The NCM added that clear to partly cloudy skies are expected in the country today. The weather will be humid by night and on Tuesday morning over some internal and coastal areas. Light to moderate winds are expected at times.
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 22-26°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 24-28°C, and 13-18°C in the mountainous regions. Minimum temperatures will dip to 14 to 19°C in coastal areas, and around 7°C in the mountains.
While no rain is expected today, the NCM said that cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall is expected in some areas between Tuesday and Thursday.