Dubai: Today’s weather will be dusty, sunny to partly cloudy across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy at times. Clouds will appear Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 36°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 20.3°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 5.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 45.8°C in Al Dhaid in Sharjah at 2pm.
Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastas areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be at 65-85 per cent.
We can expect light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.