UAE motorists have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog once again covers some parts of Abu Dhabi.
The UAE’s weather bureau has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 8.00am,” today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be partly cloudy and hazy at times over Eastern areas, with slight increase in temperatures.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 39 and 45°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 18-23°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-39°C, and 25-29°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.”
The NCM also said that the relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-80 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.