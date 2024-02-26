Dubai: With the cool weather and morning temperatures around 23°C in Dubai, it’s going to be a pleasant day for UAE residents.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), there will be a significant drop in temperatures and rain in some parts of the country on Monday.

Light rain was reported in the Hatta area of Dubai at 2:00 AM, according to the latest update from NCM.

The NCM reported that the UAE residents will experience mostly partly cloudy skies throughout the country. Cloudy conditions are expected to prevail as per the NCM. There is a chance of light to moderate rainfall, which may be heavy at times over some areas, especially the Northern, Eastern, and coastal regions.

Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 30, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease, especially westward. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25-30°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 10-15°C.

In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 22-27°C, and 12-18°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be moderate at 60-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 45-80 per cent.

If you are planning to head to the beach on Monday, be careful as rough seas are expected.