Dubai: Hot weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. According to the National Center of Meteorology, the maximum temperatures in the country will hit 49°C on Monday. However, eastern coastal areas are expected to see partly cloudy weather, with a chance of rain.
According to the NCM: "The weather will be sunny in general, hazy during daytime. Low clouds appear over the East coast by morning, with chance of convective rainy clouds formation by afternoon Eastward, may extend to some internal areas."
In coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 40-45°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 45-49°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 33-38°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday afternoon was 48.7 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 3:30pm.
If you are stepping outdoors, beware, as light to moderate winds during daytime will cause blowing dust. The NCM said in the daily weather forecast warned: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand."
The NCM added that humid will increase by night and Tuesday early morning over some coastal western areas with probability of mist foramtion. Relative humidity is expected to hit 80-90 per cent in coastal and internal parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.