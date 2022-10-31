Dubai: It’s a foggy start to the week for UAE residents and the weather bureau issued alerts due to the mist on Monday.
Fog engulfed parts of Abu Dhabi such as Al Dhafra area, Sharjah Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, parts of Ajman and Umm Al Quwain and drivers were cautioned to drive carefully. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued yellow and red alerts due to the mist, which is expected to last till 9am.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to drive carefully and to follow speed limits.
According to the NCM, skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the day.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Tuesday morning over coastal areas.
Dubai is currently at 27°C with foggy and hazy skies.
The sea is expected to be relatively calm.