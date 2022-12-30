Dubai: Are you planning to head out to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks? The weather is going to be perfect for it! Wear something warm and brace for a cool night with temperatures dipping to a pleasant 21°C.
The Met office said that on Saturday, the day is expected to be pleasant and the skies dotted with a few clouds, in Dubai, Sharjah, and other emirates towards the north. However, some coastal parts and islands of Abu Dhabi may see slight rainfall. Temperatures during the day will be around 24 to 25°C.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecast for December 31: “[The weather will be] partly cloudy in general and low clouds will appear over some western coastal areas and islands, with a probability of light rainfall during daytime.”
Humidity to increase
Humidity will increase toward nighttime, with partly cloudy skies expected in the evening and at midnight.
Chilly winds are expected at a moderate “speed of 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/hr”.
Minimum temperatures this weekend are expected to be between seven to eight degree Celsius. On Friday morning, the lowest temperature recorded over the country was 6.5°C in Al Ain.
“The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward by Sunday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea,” NCM added.
No rain on Sunday
The Met office added that humidity is expected to increase by Sunday night and Monday morning over some internal areas with probability of mist formation.
The sea will be continue to be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and relatively calm in the Oman sea.
According to the NCM, there is no rain expected in the coming few days. However, there is a chance of scattered rainfall on Tuesday, January 3.