Dubai: The weather today will be pleasant with sunny to partly cloudy skies across most parts of the UAE. According to the Met Office, clouds will form in the eastern parts of the country by afternoon.
Temperatures across the country saw a dip over the last two days. Morning temperature readings across most parts of the UAE were below 21°C, today, with the lowest being 8.1°C in Ras Al Khaimah.
The maximum temperatures in the country will be between 24 to 27°C in coastal areas, 27 to 31°C in internal areas, and 9 to 18°C in the mountain areas.
Humidity will increase by night and during the early morning hours on Saturday. This will cause foggy and misty conditions tomorrow morning in some areas. Relative Humidity will be around 80 to 85 percent in most parts of the country, the NCM said.
The sea will be rough during daytime in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, becoming slight to moderate by evening.
A slight increase in temperatures is expected over the coming week. Cloudy weather is expected across UAE on Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of light rain, the Met Office confirmed.