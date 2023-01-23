Dubai: Light to moderate rain hit different parts of the UAE, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, on Monday afternoon. There is more rain and unstable weather expected this week, a senior NCM meteorologist told Gulf News.

"From today until Friday the country will be under the effect of a surface low pressure system extension from the southwest with an extension of an upper air trough from the north, along with cold and humid air mass flowing in from the west in the upper air," said the NCM official.

The weather on Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall, with the situation deepening by Monday evening.

"On Tuesday, the amount of clouds will increase, interspersed with some convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas at various times.

"On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather will be unstable, with thick clouds, rain, thunder, and lightning," the official added. Heavy to moderate rainfall is expected across the UAE, including Dubai and Sharjah, on these days.

Temperatures across the country will fall by five to seven degrees Celsius on Thursday. The NCM official added: "For example, if the maximum temperature recorded today is 26°C, on January 26, it is expected to be around 21°C."

Due to the drop in temperatures, there is a chance of hail in some internal areas, he added.

He also confirmed that cloud seeding operations will be conducted throughout the week to maximise rainfall in the country.

The official warned that strong winds might hit the country at times, with a wind speed of up to 55km/hr, in areas where the clouds are formed. The sea will become rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea, he added.