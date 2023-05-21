Dubai: Rain hit parts of the UAE earlier on Sunday and more showers along with dusty conditions are expected in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloudy conditions prevailed across the UAE, especially in the southern part of the country. Rain was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi and southern parts of Dubai such as Jebel Ali.
Cloud activity is expected to continue throughout the day and more rain is expected later in the afternoon and night.
Cloudy conditions and rainfall are expected to continue at least until Tuesday, especially over eastern areas such as Fujairah and southern areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Temperatures are also expected to slightly drop due to the cloud cover, a NCM official told Gulf News. “Generally the temperatures are expected to be warm but due to the clouds, temperatures will drop slightly,” he said. UAE residents can expected highs of 40 to 44 °C in internal areas and 38 to 42 °C in coastal areas.
The convective cloud formation is also causing strong winds and dusty conditions across the country. Lightning with the rain is also expected. “Wind drafts and lightning are common phenomena associated with convective clouds,” the NCM official said.
The winds are expected to blow at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be rough at times. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent.