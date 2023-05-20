Dubai: Heavy rain and hail hit some parts of the UAE on Saturday afternoon.
The National Center of Meteorology has reported heavy rain with hail over Ghayl, Kalba, and Madab in Fujairah and Kalba Ring Road in Sharjah today afternoon. Also, there is light to moderate rain over Khor Fakkan in Sharjah.
Motorists are advised to drive slowly due to slippery road during rainfall.
According to the weather bureau, it’s partly cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over some Western and Eastern areas and extending over some internal and coastal areas.
Light to moderate wind, and fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility. Winds in the Southeasterly – Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 45 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.