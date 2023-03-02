Dubai: UAE residents woke up to cloudy skies and rain in some parts of the country on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times. Convective clouds are expected to form with a chance of rainfall especially over some northern and eastern areas such as Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
This morning, rain was reported in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The NCM issued a yellow alert due to convective clouds.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 95 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Friday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation in coastal and internal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the mid 20s with maximum temperatures hitting 32°C. Dubai is currently at 23°C with partly cloudy skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.