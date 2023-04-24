Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies and rain in some parts of the country on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times during daytime and cloudy over some western and southern areas, with a chance of rainfall. Showers are expected in parts of Abu Dhabi. Rain is expected all week.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 39°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 14°C. Dubai is currently at 24°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.