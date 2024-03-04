Dubai: Heading out? Don't forget an umbrella as it is raining in some areas of Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and different parts of the UAE today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the weather will be partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, becoming cloudy gradually during daytime with rainfall over scattered areas of the country.
also read
- Rain-ravaged ride? Sharjah Police app offers speedy insurance claims online
- UAE: Taking pictures of the rain or fog? You could get fined for distracted driving.
- Rain, storm and hail damage to car or home in the UAE? Here’s how much you will need to pay
- UAE: 10 traffic fines to remember during bad weather conditions, up to Dh2,000 fine, two-month car impoundment
Early this morning, the NCM reported that light rain over Al Suyoh in Sharjah - Emirates Road towards Dubai, and light rain over Ghalilah in Ras Al Khaimah, and light rain in some parts of Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads during rainy weather.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 25 and 30°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 20 to 25°C in the coastal areas and islands and 11 to 17°C over the mountains.
The lowest temperature over the country today morning was at 7°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 12am.
We can expect moderate to fresh winds and strong at times over the sea with cloud activity causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility. The winds will be in the Southeasterly direction at the speed 15 – 30 reaching 45km/hr.
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.