Dubai: It's raining in parts of the UAE. According to the Met Office, light to moderate rain was reported in Abu Dhabi, while cloudy skies covered most parts of the country.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather alert indicating a chance of scattered rainfall and cloudy weather until Wednesday evening across the UAE.

According to NCM, light to moderate rains were recorded in various parts of Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening, including Hamim, Al South of Asab, Muzaira in Abu Dhabi, and Umm Al Zomul in Al Ain.

The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy tomorrow. Clouds will continue over scattered areas, with a probability of rainfall, especially Westward.

There is a chance of thunderstorms and hail in some areas, the NCM said.