Visibility will be less than 1,500 meters, until 11am on Wednesday

Windy and dusty conditions [File image] Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents, strong winds blowing over some parts of the country will reduce visibility, so stay alert.

According to the daily weather forecast by the National Center of Meteorology, visibility will be less than 1,500 meters, and such weather conditions are predicted to last till 11am.

A yellow warning has been issued by the NCM to warn residents to take precautions if outdoors.

Additionally, humid weather continues on Wednesday with the probability of fog and mist formation earlier in the morning.

Relative humidity will be high, ranging from 80 per cent to 90 per cent.

Driving in foggy conditions can be dangerous so take precautions and avoid speeding when visibility is low.