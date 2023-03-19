Dubai: Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in many parts of Abu Dhabi on Sunday afternoon. According to the Met Office, the UAE will see more rainfall in the coming week.

According to the National Center of Meteorolgy, rainy weather is expected in different parts of the country from March 19 to March 23.

"[The country is facing] an extension of a low pressure system, accompanied with an extension of a weak upper air low pressure," according to NCM meteorologists.

"On Sunday, the weather will be humid over coastal and internal areas. It will be Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall over some areas especially western and internal areas," an NCM weather forecast read.

More rainfall is expected in parts of Abu Dhabi on Monday, with similar weather conditions, according to the forecast.

Rainy weather conditions will peak on Tuesday with an increase in convective clouds, causing rain over scattered areas of the country including Dubai, Sharjah, and northern and eastern areas of the country, like Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Strong winds at times will kick up dust, causing dust storms in some areas and reducing visibility on some UAE roads.

An increase in temperatures is expected during the day, on Tuesday.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate becoming rough at times with clouds in Oman sea, on Tuesday, added NCM.

Temperatures will fall on Wednesday, March 22

According to the NCM forecast: "A significant drop in temperatures is expected on Wednesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty weather conditions in some areas. There's also a chance of light rainfall in the far northern parts of the country."

On Wednesday and Thursday, moderate to strong at times especially over the sea, will cause a dust storm during daytime, reducing visibility in some areas, especially in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

The sea will be rough becoming moderate westward by afternoon, in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea (on Wednesday and Thursday)," the NCM forecast added.