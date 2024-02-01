Dubai: Light showers hit parts of the UAE on Thursday afternoon. According to the Met Office, light rainfall was recorded in parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Ajman.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow alert for convective clouds in the UAE till Friday, February 2.
The NCM is also conducting regular cloud seeding missions to maximise rainfall in the country, as the clouds are convective. Convective clouds typically look like cotton balls piled on top of each other, carry rain, and are considered the best type of clouds for effective cloud seeding. They are constantly monitored by the NCM for the amount of moisture they carry.
According to the NCM: "The country is affected by a surface depression extending from the southwest, accompanied by humid south easterly winds with an extension of an upper air trough of low pressure, and a westerly air stream with clouds flowing from the southwest."
Another yellow alert was issued on Thursday evening, warning of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf.
Tomorrow, more convective clouds are expected to form especially over the northern, eastern and coastal areas, accompanied with frequent rainfall, with a decrease in temperatures.
Temperatures, will see a further dip on Saturday. However, the cloud cover will decrease, the NCM added.