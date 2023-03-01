On Wednesday evening, as light rain showered over different parts of Abu Dhabi, low clouds covered Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower in Dubai. The Met office told Gulf News that light rainfall and cloudy weather is expected from March 1 to March 3, across the UAE.

While Abu Dhabi will see scattered rainfall on March 1, by night, rainy weather will extend to Dubai, Sharjah and other parts of the country as well, a senior official at the Met office confirmed.

According to the National Center of Meteorolog: "The country is being affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the southwest, accompanied with an extension of a northern upper air trough of low pressure with a cold and humid air mass and different medium and high clouds moving from the West to the East, with rainfall. As a result of mountains eastward, formation of some convective clouds is expected."

The NCM will be conducting several cloud seeding flights to maximise rainfall over the country, the meteorologist confirmed.

The NCM official said: "The weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with scattered rainfall across the country. On March 1, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will receive more rainfall, extending over some Northern and Eastern areas, from Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah by night and on Thursday morning."

"Rainfall is expected to be light to very light in most parts of the UAE, because this weather system we are experiencing is quite weak. The weather situation is expected till March 3, and pleasant weather will continue till March 5," he added, saying that this weather pattern is not unexpected, it is common around this time of the year.

A significant decrease in temperatures is also expected. "Temperatures will see a drop by 4 to 8 degrees Celsius," the official added.