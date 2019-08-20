There have been reports of rainfall in parts of Dubai and Al Ain this week

A resident protect herself from the sun on a hot and humid afternoon in Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents are up for a very humid day on Tuesday; the daily weather forecast predicts humidity to be between 70 to 85 per cent. The weather will be sultry so wear light materials to beat the heat, especially in the morning.

In general, residents can expect cloudy conditions later in the day. These clouds can become convective and will move from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi later in the day.

There have been reports of rainfall in parts of Dubai and Al Ain this week. Additionally, cloud cover will increase over some parts and winds will blow at a speed of 20 to 30km/h.