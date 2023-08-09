Dubai: Heavy rain hit internal parts of Sharjah on Wednesday evening. The Met office said that showers are expected to continue till Saturday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloudy conditions prevailed across the UAE, especially in the internal and eastern parts of the country, such as Sharjah and Al Ain.
Rain was reported in parts of Sharjah such as Al Faya and Maliha road. The NCM issued yellow and amber alerts indicating that cloud activity is expected to continue till 8pm on August 9.
Cloudy conditions and rainfall of varying intensities accompanied by lightning and thunder are expected to continue till Saturday, August 12, especially over eastern areas such as Fujairah and southern areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, according to a statement the NCM released earlier.
“A chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall with different intensities may be associated with lightning and thunder at times over scattered areas of the country, especially eastwards, southwards and extending towards some internal areas such as the Al Dhafrah region,” the statement read.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Winds are expected to blow dust and sand.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning over some western coastal areas, such as parts of Abu Dhabi, with a probability of mist formation.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 48°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 29°C. Dubai is currently at 38°C with clear skies.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.