Dubai: The weather will be hot and dusty in some parts of the UAE during the long Eid Al Fitr weekend, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM released a weather forecast from May 1 to May 6, according to which, the first day of Eid will see an increase in temperatures and rough seas.

After a week of cloudy and moderate rainfall in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, today the mercury is expected to hit highs of 43°C in the internal parts of the country.

Tuesday, May 3: Slight decrease in temperatures

T.he weather will be clear in general and dusty at times. With a significant decrease in temperatures, especially over western coastal areas. Maximum temperatures will be between 34-36°C in most parts of the country except Fujairah, where the temperature will reach 40°C.

Light to moderate Northwesterly winds especially over the sea, with a speed 15 – 25km/hr, reaching 45 km/hr at times, will cause dusty conditions during the day. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, tomorrow.

Wednesday, May 4: Dusty weather and rough seas

Clear skies in general and dusty weather conditions during the day. Maximum temperatures will be between 35-38°C across the country.

Light to moderate Northwesterly winds especially over the sea, with a speed 15 – 25km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman Sea.

Thursday, May 5: Partly cloudy and dusty at times

The weather will be clear in general and partly cloudy at times. Maximum temperatures will be between 35-38°C across the country.

Expect light to moderate Northwesterly to Southeasterly winds, freshening at times causing dust to blow across some parts of the country.

The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Friday, May 6: Low clouds on the eastern coast

The weather will be clear in general and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing over the eastern coast by morning. Maximum temperatures will be between 31-32°C in Fujairah and Umm Al Quwwain. In the other parts of the country, temperatures will reach 38-41°C.

Light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed 10 – 20 reaching 35 km/hr.