Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty skies, an increase in temperatures and rough seas on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny and dusty at times, especially during the day over some internal areas, such as parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Winds are expected to be strong northwards and eastwards – in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to increase “significantly”, according to the NCM.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting to 43°C.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
If you are planning a beach day, you might want to rethink your plans. The waters in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be moderately calm to rough, especially in the evening.