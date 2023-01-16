Dubai: UAE residents can expect a cloudy day with pleasant temperatures on Monday and a rainy week ahead.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times over coastal areas and islands.
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are going to prevail with a predication of rain from Tuesday to Friday this week,
Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 22-27°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 25-30°C, and mountainous regions, 10-15°C.
According to an announcement by the Emirates Astronomical Society on Sunday, the peak of the winter chill in the Gulf heritage calendar has begun, with the coming 10 days expected to be coldest.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. Moderate winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be calm in general.