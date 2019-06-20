UAE-India ties have gone from strength to strength since Modi’s first UAE visit in 2015

During the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we saw an unprecedented transformation in relations between India and the UAE. His visit to the UAE in August 2015, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1981, provided a much-needed impetus. During the four years since that landmark visit, we have had the honour of hosting His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, twice in India.

It is important to focus on the emerging contours of the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership and the clear direction from our leadership to make this a truly vibrant example of what we can achieve when we work together. - By Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE

It was a privilege for me to be present in Delhi during his historic visit as the Chief Guest on our Republic Day in January 2017. We also saw the second visit of our Prime Minister to the UAE in February 2018, thereby establishing a pattern of exchanges at the highest level. Equally important is the close friendship that has blossomed between Modi and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed during this period.

This was visible in the phone call from Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed to congratulate Modi for his electoral victory on May 23. And the whole world saw this friendship when Abu Dhabi’s iconic Adnoc Tower was lit up with the flags of India and the UAE as well as the visuals of the two leaders to mark Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30.

Apart from the symbolism of these images, it is important to focus on the emerging contours of the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership and the clear direction from our leadership to make this a truly vibrant example of what we can achieve when we work together.

We are seeing an unprecedented impact in areas such as trade and investment flows; food and energy security; manpower and skills; literature and culture; defence, space and security cooperation, and, of course, our growing people-to-people connections.

Take the example of the energy sector. Over the past two years, we have seen it evolve from a simple buyer-seller relationship to a multi-faceted partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company that has led to the establishment of our first strategic petroleum reserve in Mangalore, our first oil concessions in the Gulf, and the agreement to work together in our west coast mega-refinery project.

This year, we witnessed the remarkable participation of Sushma Swaraj, India’s then Minister for External Affairs, as the Guest of Honour at the 46th session of foreign ministers’ meet of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi; the announcement of the prestigious Zayed Medal — the highest decoration awarded by the UAE to kings, presidents and heads of states — for Narendra Modi; laying of the foundation stone of the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi; India’s participation as the Guest of Honour at Abu Dhabi Book Fair, the launch of Gandhi-Zayed Digital Museum and so much more.

As Prime Minister Modi starts his second term in office, we can say with great confidence that we are entering the golden era of our friendship. We have built a strong platform of shared interests over the past four years and there is a great sense of optimism about the tremendous possibilities that lie ahead.

Modi’s win will strengthen bilateral ties

By Vipul, Consul General of India in Dubai

The recently concluded elections in India once again showed the strength and vibrancy of Indian democracy. The scale of the elections was gigantic. Almost 900 million people were enrolled as voters in the elections and they voted to elect their representatives from more than 8,000 candidates through one million voting booths.

Indians in the UAE and across the world were filled with pride with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assumption of office once again.

It is expected that under his leadership the country will continue to progress ahead with development reaching each and every member of the society.

I am sure that in the next five years our comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE will further consolidate and trade and investments between the two countries will reach even higher levels. - Vipul, Consul General of India in Dubai

In the past five years, development schemes such as Swachh Bharat (Clean India), Jan Dhan (banking for all), Ujjwala Yojana (LPG for poor households), Mudra Yojana (easy loans for small entrepreneurs), Ayushman Bharat (health coverage for poor) and Saubhagya Yojana (electricity for all) have been hugely successful and will be strengthened further. Additionally, new initiatives for poverty alleviation and drinking water are being conceptualised for enhancing the quality of life of all Indians.

Similarly, schemes like Make in India, Skill India, Start Up India and Digital India, which are oriented towards industry and skilling the youth will also continue to help the Indian economy grow at a good pace. I am confident that the economy will continue to do well and reach the five trillion dollar mark soon.

In the UAE, the Indian community is excited about Prime Minister Modi’s second term and his great equation with the leadership of the UAE will ensure the continuation of the unprecedented momentum in our bilateral relations.